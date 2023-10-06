Scheme has been designed by Pilbrow & Partners, the architect behind retailer’s rejected Oxford Street store replacement

Full screen in popup Previous

Next The new building, on the right of the picture, was approved yesterday evening 1/11 show caption

Pilbrow & Partners has been given the green light for a controversial commercial scheme in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea which received 1,365 objections from locals.

Just 15 people expressed their support for the replacement of the Marks & Spencer store at 81-103 King’s Road, meaning 99% of the representations were opposed to the plans.

The practice behind Marks & Spencer’s failed bid to redevelop its flagship Oxford Street store secured the council’s backing after chopping a floor off a five-storey scheme designed by Benoy which was rejected in December 2021 on the grounds of its massing and impact on daylight on nearby properties.

Yet the newer plans received even more local opprobrium than Benoy’s proposals, which itself received 1,123 objections.

The council’s planning officers said ahead of last night’s planning meeting that the latest plans would sit comfortably within the local area, would not harm neighbouring conservation areas or listed buildings and would have a “positive contribution to local character and distinctiveness”.

“Overall, the design approach is well considered and works well, providing high functional quality, activation to King’s Road and an increased retail offer with enhanced public realm.

“The architecture of the building demonstrates an appreciation of the local character and successfully responds to its context,” the officers’ report said.

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Benoy's proposals for the site, which were rejected in 2021 1/2 show caption

The new four-storey building spans a 0.5ha site and will contain a replacement supermarket on its ground and basement floors, and office space above. It would be almost double the floorspace of the current part three, part four storey building.

Objections were focused on the height of the proposed building including concerns that it would dominate the streetscape and that its “overly modern” design would be out of character for the King’s Road.

Locals also voiced concerns over the mental health of nearby residents due to overlooking, loss of light and a loss of parking spaces leading to increased traffic.

Reacting to the green light, Pilbrow & Partners founding partner Fred Pilbrow said: “We were delighted to have secured RBKC planning committee’s support for our proposals at 81-103 King’s Road.”

He added that the scheme will achieve a BREEAM outstanding rating, WELL PLatinum and less than half of the operational energy usage of the existing block.

The project team includes applicant King’s Road Property Limited, landscape architect Gillespies, planning consultant DP9, cost consultant Gardiner & Theobald, Montague Evans on townscape and heritage, structural engineer Robert Bird Group and Ramboll on a number of consultant roles including energy, environment and building services.