Survivors and the bereaved to hear inquiry’s long-awaited findings on the causes of the fire that killed 72 people seven years ago

The final report of the Grenfell Inquiry is set to be published at 11am today, seven years after the worst residential fire in UK peacetime.

The much anticipated document will present conclusions from the second phase of the inquiry, which looked into the causes of the west London fire which killed 72 people in June 2017.

Expected to be over 1,600 pages in length, it will summarise the findings from more than 320,000 documents and 300 hearings, with an overview and recommendations section reported to span 50 pages.

It will assess the role played by product manufacturers that sold the dangerous materials used on the tower, and those of the construction and design team that completed the refurbishment of the building.

It will also outline the roles played by government ministers and civil servants in setting the regulatory environment for building safety in the years leading up to the blaze, when combustible cladding was installed on hundreds of buildings across the country.

The 24-storey tower had been clad in 3,000 sq m of combustible cladding and insulation panels, much of which was found during the inquiry to have been marketed using flawed and misleading test certificates.

A Metropolitan Police investigation is also ongoing and is expected to press charges in late 2026 with the first criminal hearings to be held early in the following year.

The publication of the report comes after calls to ban the firms criticised by the inquiry from public contracts.

Deals totalling around £250m have been made in the past five years by companies involved in the refurbishment, including main contractor Rydon and insulation manufacturer Celotex, according to data provided for The Guardian.

Grenfell United, which represents bereaved family members and survivors of the fire, said companies found to be responsible for the disaster should no longer receive public contracts.

Karim Mussilhy of Grenfell United told the Guardian: “If we see that these companies behaved fraudulently and manipulated the system, it’s not unreasonable to remove them from any public contracts and frameworks in the UK.”

Mussilhy’s uncle, Hesham Rahman, lived on the 23rd floor of the building and was among 15 disabled people who died in the fire.

Mace chief executive Mark Reynolds has also called on construction firms to “be honest” with themselves and accept that more improvement is needed on building safety.

Reynolds, acting in his role as co-chair of the Construction Leadership Council (CLC), said significant progress has been made to increase building safety but “this isn’t enough”.

Meanwhile, the Labour government has committed to a “system-wide” reform of the construction products regulatory regime in order to respond to recommendations in today’s report.

Building safety minister Rushanara Ali announced a package of measures including scrapping “outdated” national product certification classes and mandating sprinklers in care homes.

Ali also indefinitely extended recognition for the CE marking regime for construction products, which had been due to be replaced by the new post-Brexit UKCA regime in 2025.