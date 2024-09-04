The Grenfell Inquiry’s final report has been published today. Here are all our articles so far

The Grenfell Inquiry’s final report has been published today. Building is bringing you all the latest news, reaction and analysis on the report, which will have far-reaching implications for construction and housing.

Government promises to stop Grenfell firms from future public sector work Prime minister to write to companies named and shamed and put them on notice they will be barred from taxpayer-funded contracts

Product manufacturers come out fighting after Grenfell Inquiry’s damning verdict Arconic, Celotex and Kingspan defend their involvement in 2017 disaster after final report brands them “dishonest”

What the Phase 2 report said about consultants and contractors Inquiry panel hands down stinging criticisms, focusing on the particular roles of four firms in the project team and their contribution to the Grenfell disaster

Every construction professional should read this’: how the industry reacted to the Grenfell Inquiry report Industry bodies have been reacting to the long-awaited Phase 2 report and its 1,700 pages of findings

Construction’s day of reckoning as Grenfell Inquiry finds severe failings across industry laid ground for deadly blaze Final report sets out plan to consolidate responsibility for industry in one centralised regulator reporting to a single government minister

Decades of central government failure led to Grenfell tragedy, says inquiry Department was ‘well aware’ of cladding risks but failed to act

Manufacturers knowingly misled the market over combustible construction materials Arconic, Celotex and Kingspan slammed for ‘systematic dishonesty’ by inquiry report

Failures in refurbishment job that led to Grenfell fire ‘likely widespread’ in construction industry, inquiry finds ‘Incompetence’ and ’casual’ approach to contractual relations paved way for disaster

Metropolitan Police chief stresses it could take 18 months to bring charges over Grenfell Meanwhile at PMQs Keir Starmer apologises on behalf of the British state and says ‘today is a long-awaited day of truth but it must now lead to a day of justice’

Those who do not feel weight of safety responsibilities ‘are in the wrong job’, says Grenfell Inquiry’s architectural expert Inquiry panellist ‘makes no apologies’ for new burdens on industry in tearful statement

KCTMO responsible for ‘systemic failings’ in fire safety management, Grenfell Inquiry finds The inquiry highlighted housing manager’s failure to disclose fire risks to its board and its troubled relationship with residents