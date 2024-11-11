Studio Kyson’s 14-storey scheme the third to be approved on site since 2013

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Studio Kyson's latest plans for the 1 Vince Street site 1/4 show caption

Proposals to replace a row of single-storey food takeaway buildings on Old Street with an office tower have been approved by Hackney council.

The 14-storey scheme by Shoreditch-based practice Studio Kyson at 1 Vince Street will provide around 3,700 sq m of office space in the developing Old Street roundabout area.

It is the third proposal drawn up for the site for family-owned developer Max Barney, which has been eyeing development of the scheme for more than a decade.

An initial proposal by Horden Cherry Lee Architects for a nine-storey, mixed-use building was approved in 2013 but never built. Studio Kyson then took over in 2015 to design a 10-storey retail and residential building which was also approved and not built.

Studio Kyson was brought back in 2022 to devise a taller commercially led development incorporating three additional plots of adjacent land bought up by Max Barney.

Show Fullscreen

The narrow site occupies a stretch of Old Street leading from Old Street station to the centre of Shoreditch. It is currently occupied by takeaway restaurants and a cocktail bar.

Hackney council’s planning officers said the scheme would be a “high quality tall building” which “successfully optimises the use of the site”.

Officers added that the scheme’s height, despite increasing by five storeys since the initial application, was appropriate for the emerging context around Old Street which includes KPF’s consented plans for a 35-storey office tower at 99 City Road due to be built by Multiplex

The project team includes planning consultant Rolfe Judd Planning, structural engineer Symmetrys, heritage consultant KM Heritage and building services engineer Ridge & Partners.