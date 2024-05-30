Council expected to green light 464 homes next week, with three quarters to be affordable

Haringey council is poised to approve plans for the latest two phases of a 1,000-home redevelopment of a former Victorian hospital in Tottenham.

The St Ann’s New Neighbourhood scheme has been designed by Karakusevic Carson for housing associations Catalyst and Hill.

Phase 1b and 2 of the scheme, comprising 464 homes, have been recommended for approval by the council’s planning officers ahead of a committee vote on 3 June.

The proposals consist of nine main blocks ranging in height from three to nine storeys, with 75% of the homes to be affordable.

It constitutes the first of two reserved matters components of a hybrid application approved in November 2022.

The detailed part of that application, the scheme’s first phase, is currently under construction and will include 239 homes. Affordable housing will account for 60% of homes across the entire scheme.

The latest two phases will replace several vacant buildings on the site which were formerly part of St Ann’s Hospital, the headquarters for Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust.

London mayor Sadiq Khan purchased the site in 2018 as part of the mayor’s Land Fund, later selecting Catalyst as preferred development partner.

Catalyst, which became a subsidiary of Peabody in 2022, then partnered with Hill Group on the scheme.

The project team also includes civil and structural engineer Price & Myers, landscape architect Adams & Sutherland Architects, planning consultant Lambert Smith Hampton and M&E engineer AWA.

St Ann’s Hospital first opened in 1892 as a specialist hospital treating patients with fever and diphtheria.