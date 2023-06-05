Glancy Nicholls Architects has worked up proposals for the mixed-use regeneration of a 5ha chunk of central Derby that will deliver 274 new homes and bring two historic buildings back into use.

Its plans for the Friar Gate Goods Yard site were drawn up for Wavensmere Homes and site owner Clowes Developments. They are the subject of a pre-application consultation that runs for the next two weeks.

Under the proposals, the grade II listed Bonded Warehouse and Engine House on the site would be restored to create health and fitness space, a restaurant or café, flexible office space, and other amenities.

The buildings, which have been disused for more than 40 years, were badly damaged in an arson attack three years ago. Over the past 10 years the Bonded Warehouse has been earmarked for conversion into a supermarket on two separate occasions, most recently by discount chain Lidl.

The new housing proposed as part of the project would be delivered as a mix of two- and three-bedroom houses and apartments.

Wavensmere Homes managing director James Dickens said Glancy Nicholls had moved at pace to work up the latest proposals for Friar Gate Goods Yard.

“Our plans are commercially viable, while maximising the amount of new public open space, and investing millions into saving the two badly fire-damaged 150-year-old listed buildings.”

Dickens added that the proposals for the new homes and commercial space would include “innovative designs and energy-saving technologies”, targeting EPC ratings of A and “well in excess” of the requirements set out in Part L of the Building Regulations.

The public consultation on the proposals runs until 19 June. Wavensmere Homes and Clowes Developments said they plan to submit an application for the project to the city council by the end of summer.