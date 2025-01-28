Eurostar wants to boost passenger numbers to 30 million by the end of decade

The high speed rail line which links London with the Channel Tunnel is looking for an architect team to design an expansion of the international platforms at St Pancras Station.

HS1 has launched a tender process to rethink parts of the grade I-listed station to support plans by Eurostar, the cross-Channel rail service which uses the line, to expand passengers numbers from the current 19 million to 30 million by the end of this decade.

The contract notice follows initial feasibility work for the scheme undertaken by design consultant Active Thinking, which was appointed last July.

This study looked into the likely numbers of passengers which would need to be accommodate in the international part of the station and the required operational and design interventions.

HS1 said this work had identified the expansion is feasible and it is now ready to progress the proposals to RIBA stage two, which will cover the design concept.

This is expected to see a reconfiguration of the ground floor of the Eurostar areas of the station to allow a “significant uplift” in passenger capacity that will meet forecasted requirements to at least 2035.

Interested teams have until 12 February to send in bids.