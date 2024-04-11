Full screen in popup Previous

A £12m music building for army musicians at the Sandhurst military academy in Berkshire has been completed by Willmott Dixon.

The scheme, which is comprised of former stables dating back to 1850 and old Sandhurst offices, has been refurbished to create changing rooms, spaces for music rehearsals, a music library, offices and a room for crew members.

The development has been designed by HLM Architects and is called the Joint Bands School project. The project team also includes project manager Pick Everard.

Begun last year, the scheme was funded by the Defence Estate Optimisation Army programme, with the Ensemble Band at Sandhurst moving into the building over the summer. An official opening is planned for the autumn.