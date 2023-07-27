ISG has started work on a £50m scheme to expand Jaguar Land Rover’s Halewood factory on Merseyside.

The firm, which is one of several looking at a huge car battery factory scheme in Somerset for Tata, JLR’s parent, will build a 350,000 sq ft unit close to the existing plant in Knowsley. The new plant will up and running all year round.

The proposed building would allow the company to expand storage and production capacity for its Body in White operations.

Body in White refers to a stage of car production relating to the welding together of the frame.

WSP has been advising on planning and sustainability.

The Halewood plant was initially opened by Ford in 1963 and earlier this year JLR said the Halewood plant was set to become its first all-electric production facility.