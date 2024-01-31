A new £4bn utilities framework will be launched next month with Kier and McLaughlin & Harvey the big winners.

Procurement specialist Scape has launched a £3bn framework covering England, Wales and Northern Ireland and a separate £1bn deal for Scotland.

Wales and Northern Ireland and McLaughlin & Harvey and local firm RJ McLeod will lead on schemes in Scotland.

“The frameworks have been created to support better-connected communities, future-proof national infrastructure and scale-up green energy projects that support the use of renewables,” Scape boss Mark Robinson said.

“These new frameworks will help clients accelerate the works and services needed to support a low-carbon economy in the years to come.”

The frameworks will enable the delivery of projects across a variety of sectors including docks, ports and harbours, rail and metro’s, aviation, water, renewables, energy and telecoms.

The direct award utilities frameworks operate a parallel lotting structure, which gives clients a choice of contractors.

The frameworks will be up and running from the end of next month.