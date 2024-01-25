Greenwich Peninsula developer Knight Dragon has named a former development director at property firm Mapeley as its new chief executive.

Matt Hawkins takes over from Knight Dragon boss Richard Margree, who is retiring after a 30-year career.

Margree has for the last 12 years led the firm’s flagship 17,500-home, 48 acre Greenwich Peninsula scheme, which is being built by Mace.

Hawkins will bring 25 years of experience working with joint ventures and international private equity firms to his new role, according to Knight Dragon.

The Hong Kong developer’s vice chairman Sammy Lee said Hawkins’ career track record across numerous residential, commercial and hospitality schemes “brings a wealth of multi-sector, prestigious development experience to our flagship project.

“The Knight Dragon Board and I are delighted to welcome Matt to lead the next phase of Greenwich Peninsula’s growth and expansion alongside our team.

Mace won the exclusive rights to build the scheme in 2022 on a £2bn deal which was one of the largest private construction frameworks in London.

The 10-year contract covers 21 projects with the tallest tower coming in at 34 storeys and the smallest around eight storeys. The contractor is working with cost consultant Gardiner & Theobald on the scheme.