AHMM, SOM and RSHP among firms squaring up to win 2,000-bed redevelopment

The London School of Economics (LSE) has named the six architect teams which will vye for the job to build a “world class” student accommodation scheme next to the Tate Modern.

AHMM, Allies and Morrison, SOM, and teams consisting of Carmody Groarke and Sheppard Robson, COBE (DNK) and TP Bennett and RSHP with Tigg Coll are all on the shortlist for the 2,000-bed redevelopment of the existing accommodation at Bankside House.

The LSE, which is working up the £400m scheme with development partners Bouygues UK and Equitix, wants to make the site its largest student residence.

The brief stipulates not only adding more rooms to the existing site but providing an “exemplary piece of civic architecture”.

The accommodation will sit directly behind the Tate Modern and face Herzog & de Meuron’s extension to the museum, Switch House, as well as RSHP’s Neo Bankside development with which it famously became embroiled in an overlooking row.

“This location will require a piece of world class architecture which will meet the ambitions of both LSE and Southwark,” said LSE director of estates Julian Robinson.

“The calibre of this shortlisted a testament to each studio’s exceptional design and delivery standards- each in their own design language.

“The partnership with our development managers with such extensive sector specific knowledge is set to deliver a landmark building and raise the bar in the provision of affordable student accommodation in the city.”

The competition is due to start shortly, with a core team in place by April this year.

Construction is expected to start on site in 2026, with completion earmarked for 2030, ready for students to move into at the beginning of the academic year.