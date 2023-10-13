A team of four firms has been selected to clean-up and remediate 17 of the earliest nuclear power sites in Britain.

A Mace-led group has won the contract to work for the government’s non-departmental Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA).

AtkinsRealis and Gleeds had been working in consortium with Mace on work for the NDA for the past two years but i3Works has now joined the group under a renewed four-year strategic framework.

Work to be done on 17 nuclear sites across Scotland, England and Wales includes dealing with spent fuel, removing nuclear materials and highly-radioactive waste.

Once the clean-up of hazardous materials is complete, the alliance can begin dismantling and demolishing the redundant nuclear facilities.

“While the NDA’s mission to clean up the UK’s early nuclear legacy will take over 100 years to realise, we know we’ve got an important role to play now, setting the right tone and implementing world-class project and programme management and project controls principles that will benefit the NDA in the long-term,” Matthew Risk, framework manager at Mace, said.

“We also know that long-term benefit must extend beyond the NDA’s direct operations, so we’re drawing on our wider consultancy capabilities to ensure we’re thinking holistically and pushing for positive opportunities, such as the creation of meaningful social value across all 17 sites, many of which are in remote and deprived locations.”

Nuclear sites set for decommissioning by the NDA over the next century include Dounreay, Hunterston A, Sellafied, LLW Repository, Springfields, Capenhurst, Wylfa, Trawsfynydd, Sizewell A, Bradwell, Berkeley, Oldbury, Harwell, Hinkley Point A, Dungeness A and Winfrith.

There is more than 950ha of designated land on nuclear sites and over 800 buildings to be demolished.