Work to take place at Ahmedabad

Mace and joint venture partner Systra have been appointed to create an integrated transport system at a railway station in India.

Located in Ahmedabad city, the Ahmedabad railway station is the largest in the Gujarat state of India.

Work on the three year scheme will include retail, residential and commercial as well as integrated station for Metro Rail, High-Speed Rail as well and Indian Railways.

The project management deal will include responsibility for design review, architectural controls, installation, testing and commissioning.

The station sees 120,000 passengers use it daily although this is expected to increase to 300,000 by 2060.