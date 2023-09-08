The number of major housing projects granted permission fell to the lowest level in over a decade in the second quarter of the year, according to official figures.

The government data showed that just 898 major residential projects gained consent between April and June this year, 11% down on the same period a year ago, marking the first time the quarterly figure has dropped below 1,000 since the summer of 2012.

The figure is also the lowest since the government published comparable data, starting in April 2012. The data showed the drop in permissions came both from a fall off in decisions made by councils, also to an 11-year low, exacerbated by a reduction in the rate of schemes being approved, down to 78%, the lowest for eight years.

The latest quarter also saw a drop in minor residential permissions, though the decline was not as severe, with the drop in residential permissions as a whole down 8% on the same quarter a year ago.

The official figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities were echoed by separate planning permissions data published today by the Home Builders Federation. This data, based on an analysis conducted by construction data firm Glenigan, found that the number of projects gaining approval in the quarter was the lowest since the survey started in 2006.

However, it said the year-on-year drop was even more severe than that found in the official data, with the April to June quarter seeing a 20% decline in the number of sites gaining permission year-on-year.

The HBF said the data was evidence of a “far reduced” appetite for investment among housebuilders due not just to the economic environment, but also to a “riskier planning environment” and “hostile political actions from ministers”.

Housebuilders have been complaining about a crisis in the planning system since covid lockdowns, which has been exacerbated by policy uncertainty created by abortive attempts at planning reforms.