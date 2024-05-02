Sir Robert McAlpine’s capital ventures business has brought in a director from build-to-rent specialist Cortland to head up its land and development business.

Owain Thomas was managing director of investment and development in Europe at US firm Cortland where he was in also in charge of the company’s construction team called Cortland Build.

McAlpine said: “Having previously held the role of development director at Cheyne Capital Management, Owain brings with him vast experience and knowledge of the real estate market with a particular focus on BTR and purpose built student accommodation.”

McAlpine’s capital ventures chief executive Robert Wotherspoon said: “Owain brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will be invaluable as we deliver our ambition to grow our development business.”