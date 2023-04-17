McLaren Construction has been appointed by Ealing council to build 188 homes in Acton as part of the redevelopment of the Steyne estate.

The new homes, 71 of which will be built to passivhaus standards, will be spread across three buildings ranging in height from four to 20 storeys.

Granted planning approval last month, they have been designed by Karakusevic Carson Architects for the council’s wholly-owned housing company, Broadway Living.

Tenures will vary between blocks, with the eight storey building to contain 71 affordable rent homes for older adults, the 20-storey tower to contain 111 flats, 90 of which will be shared ownership, and the four-storey block to house six large flats.

A 78 sq m community centre will also be created as part of the scheme, and the estate’s two existing residential towers will be upgraded with new undercrofts and entrances.

Mclaren has teamed up with sustainable design consultants Beyond Carbon on the passivhaus homes, which are expected to have a 70% reduction in energy consumption.

The scheme is being supported by more than £16m in grant funding from the Greater London Authority.

The scheme joins a cluster of major developments underway in Acton. Earlier this month, Transport for London appointed Barratt as its joint partner to build 900 homes on the Bollo Lane site.

In October last year, Mount Anvil and Catalyst were also granted approval to build 1,200 homes in the West London district.