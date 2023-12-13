Work on £40m scheme in Southwark set to start next year

McLaren is being lined up for one of British Land’s last-mile logistics schemes for central London.

The developer, best known for the redevelopment of Broadgate in the City of London and building the Cheesegrater tower in the Square Mile, has been moving into logistics in recent years to broaden its portfolio.

The firm snapped up the Finsbury Square car park site from NCP two years ago with British Land hoping to begin work on this scheme next year to turn the site into a last-mile logistics complex as well.

Architect Harris Partnership is behind this project which will see electric vans, scooters and bikes arriving to pick up parcels for delivery around the City.

The same architect is behind the McLaren scheme at Mandela Way which got planning in the autumn.

A former Southwark Council car pound, the site is close to the junction of New Kent Road, Old Kent Road and Tower Bridge Road and will deliver a last mile logistics hub for Southwark and central London. The scheme will run across four floors and 140,000 sq ft.

McLaren is understood to be close to signing a PCSA, believed to be worth around £40m, with work slated to start next year and finish in 2025.

Others working on the deal include project manager Gardiner & Theobald, cost consultant Kam and structural engineer Heyne Tillett Steel