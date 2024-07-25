Job is one of three being planned at London tube sites by developer Helical

McLaren has won a PCSA on a £100m scheme to build new office space over Bank tube station in the City of London.

The firm has been on board for the job, called the Bank Overstation Development, for several weeks with the scheme one of three being masterminded by Helical after the developer was chosen by Transport for London last year as joint venture partner for a trio of schemes in the capital.

Mace and Multiplex also looked at the eight-storey Bank scheme, which already has consent but architect Fletcher Priest has been brought in to update the previous plan drawn up by Weston Williamson a decade ago.

As well as office space, there will also be new public realm, a dedicated cycle entrance, cycle storage along with other wellness benefits.

The job is being project managed by Third London Wall, while others working on the scheme include QS Core Five, M&E consultant Hoare Lea, structural engineer Robert Bird and planning consultant Avison Young.

The Bank scheme will be built above the new station entrance on Cannon Street and run across 140,000 sq ft. When it won the TfL work last year, Helical said it wanted to begin work at Bank in 2024.

Its other jobs are the Paddington Overstation Development, located by Grand Union Canal and close to the Elizabeth line station, which has been designed by Grimshaw and features a 19-storey building running to 235,000 sq ft with work set to start in 2026.

And a scheme above Southwark tube station has been designed by AHMM and includes a 17-storey hybrid timber building. Work on the 220,000 sq ft block is set to start in 2025.

McLaren is working on a £90m office scheme at Angel for US investor Tishman Speyer which includes overstation work above the tube station. And it has also recently completed work on a £72m office job at Victoria called the Hub which also includes work above tube lines below.