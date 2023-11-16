Firm says it expects turnover to hit £1bn this year

McLaren has rejigged its board as the firm sets its eye on a £1bn turnover this year.

Group managing director Paul Heather has been promoted to group chief executive while regional managing directors for the Midlands and North, Gary Cramp, and UAE boss, Mark Stephen Hunt, have been promoted to the construction group’s board alongside managing director for London and the South, Darren Gill, and major projects managing director John Butten.

The firm’s co-founder Phil Pringle becomes vice chairman while Kevin Taylor remains as chairman.

Taylor said: “The scale of McLaren requires a strong board bringing together all the key divisions and functions of the business.”

Earlier this month, McLaren, which recently won a £30m refurbishment scheme for the Crown Estate in the West End, brought in former Sir Robert McAlpine London commercial director Paul Spiller to become group commercial director at McLaren, reporting to Heather.