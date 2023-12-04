Watford police will move out of the current station when the sale completes

McLaren Living is set to start work next year on a scheme to turn Watford Police Station and Magistrates Court into new homes and commercial space.

The build-to-rent and co-living arm of McLaren is set to formally ink the deal with Hertfordshire Constabulary later this month.

Designed by PRP Architects, plans for 300 build-to-rent homes and 300,000 sq ft of commercial space will be submitted to Watford Borough Council early next year.

The police will swap the site on the town’s Clarendon Road, close to Watford Junction Station, for a new home on Geroge Street.

David Lloyd, the police and crime commissioner for Hertfordshire, described the Clarendon Road police station as “no longer fit for purpose”.

The site was earmarked for development in Watford Borough Council’s adopted local plan. Plans will include a new public park and will retain existing trees along Clarendon Road.

McLaren Living has a development pipeline of 5,500 homes.