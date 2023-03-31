Morgan Sindall and Wates are among ten firms picked by housing association L&Q to support £3bn upgrade programme which will run for the next 15 years.

The organisation’s Major Works Investment Programme will raise L&Q’s stock to the government’s Decent Homes Standard and see the installation of 48,000 new kitchens and 42,000 new bathrooms.

Contractors will deliver a range of services including estate and environmental improvements, planned mechanical and engineering works and internal decorations. It also includes specialist fire safety works inside L&Q Living supported homes.

The contracts will be initially worth around £100 million per year but are expected to increase to around £300 million in some years of the programme.

The works will also see L&Q’s homes brought up to EPC C status by 2028, supported by £27m of funding from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

