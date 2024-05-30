Firm appointed to six refurbishment and newbuild jobs

Morgan Sindall has landed six jobs in Essex for the NHS worth a total of £60m.

The firm has been appointed through the new Procure23 framework on the newbuild and refurbishment schemes for Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust.

The work will see the Pitsea Leisure Centre in Essex demolished and replaced by a diagnostic centre containing an MRI and CT scanning suite, X-ray machines, pharmacy, ultrasound, consultancy spaces, sport spaces and a library.

The firm will also build two new surgical theatres at Southend University Hospital.

Peter Whitmore, managing director at Morgan Sindall Construction in the east, said: “These improvements, across a number of important healthcare facilities in the county, will bring a wide range of valuable health and wellbeing benefits for communities in Essex.

”This will range from helping to speed up diagnosis within local settings and supercharging Southend’s surgical capabilities.”

The £9bn ProCure23 framework is for construction and design services for NHS projects. NHS England and the Crown Commercial Services (CCS) have collaborated to operate the four-year deal.

Other firms on the framework include Balfour Beatty, Bam, Galliford Try, Kier, Laing O’Rourke, Lendlease and Mace.