Firm appointed to six refurbishment and newbuild jobs

Morgan Sindall has landed six jobs in Essex for the NHS worth a total of £60m.

The firm has been appointed through the new Procure23 framework on the newbuild and refurbishment schemes for Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust.

Morgan_Sindall_has_been_appointed_to_constru.min-800x600 (1)

Source: Morgan Sindall Construction

Pitsea Community Diagnostic Centr

The work will see the Pitsea Leisure Centre in Essex demolished and replaced by a diagnostic centre containing an MRI and CT scanning suite, X-ray machines, pharmacy, ultrasound, consultancy spaces, sport spaces and a library.

The firm will also build two new surgical theatres at Southend University Hospital.

> Also read: How much the next government spends on the NHS estate will be critical to its future

Peter Whitmore, managing director at Morgan Sindall Construction in the east, said: “These improvements, across a number of important healthcare facilities in the county, will bring a wide range of valuable health and wellbeing benefits for communities in Essex.

”This will range from helping to speed up diagnosis within local settings and supercharging Southend’s surgical capabilities.”

The £9bn ProCure23 framework is for construction and design services for NHS projects. NHS England and the Crown Commercial Services (CCS) have collaborated to operate the four-year deal.

Other firms on the framework include Balfour Beatty, Bam, Galliford Try, Kier, Laing O’Rourke, Lendlease and Mace.

 

 

Topics