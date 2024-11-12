Pair working on 170km long Saudi scheme which is part of wider Neom development

Show Fullscreen

Gensler and Vienna-based practice Delugan Meissl Associate Architects have been handed key roles on the first phase of The Line in Saudi Arabia.

The two firms will collaborate with UK engineering consultancy Mott MacDonald on the first three modules of the 170km-long megaproject, itself part of a much larger developing region called Neom.

Scheduled to complete in 2045, The Line is envisaged to have a total of 140 modules, each measuring 800m long, 200m wide and flanked by two parallel 500m high walls with the completed scheme expected to house nine million people.

Delugan Meissl Associate Architects (DMAA) has been appointed as urban designer by Neom and will lead the concept and detailed masterplan for the first phase.

The practice will also continue to support Neom on later phases of the project to maintain its design vision on the first phase as further architects are appointed.

Gensler has picked up a role as city planning consultant on the first three modules and will lead on city design coordination and city planning while leading on governance across the project on areas including planning policies, frameworks, land use and design compliance.

The world’s biggest practice has also been appointed as city asset design architect for critical city infrastructure, including transport hubs and public realm.

Show Fullscreen

Mott MacDonald has joined as city infrastructure engineer, tasked with driving management and control of the scheme’s vertical and horizontal structures and utility systems.

The Line’s chief development officer Denis Hickey said the project had established a “unique partnership that brings world-leading city design and engineering expertise to deliver phase one”.

He added: “Collaboration is at the core of this, with a city-wide best practice group that will showcase how innovation can change the way we consider, design and build cities forever. This reflects NEOM’s vision and global ambition.”

Other developing projects in Neom, which will stretch across 26,500sq m of desert in Saudi Arabia’s north western Tabuk Province, include a floating octagonal industrial complex and the Arabian peninsula’s first outdoor ski resort.

Neom, Gensler, DMAA and Mott MacDonald have been contacted for comment.