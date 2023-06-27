Former CFO only joined in May after 11 years at Telford Homes

Mount Anvil’s chief financial officer has left the business after just two months in the role.

Katie Rogers joined the London-focused estate regeneration business in May from Telford Homes where she had spent 11 years.

“Mount Anvil is a high performing business with great people and great fundamentals. Its culture and approach is unique and different and at this point in my career making that transition isn’t for me,” Rogers said in a statement shared by Mount Anvil on LinkedIn.

She added that she’ll “be working in an advisory capacity…supporting the transition” until she takes up a new CFO role at Greencore Homes later this year.

Mount Anvil’s Alastair Agnew is moving up to the CFO role having been finance director for almost six years.

“We wish Katie all the best for the future, and are looking forward to seeing Alastair flourish on the executive team,” Mount Anvil said in a statement on LinkedIn.

Last week Mount Anvil reported a sharp rise in profit for 2022 with the firm stating it had been “largely unaffected” by construction cost rises and market uncertainty.

In full year accounts filed at Companies House, Mount Anvil reported a pre-tax profit increase of 59% to £6.3m, on the back of turnover of £245m, up 22%.

The firm said the increase in turnover was due to large numbers of sale completions at its 796-home Royal Eden Docks scheme, which it is developing in joint venture with the owner of the ExCeL exhibition centre.