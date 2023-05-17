Niall McLaughlin Architects’ latest Oxford scheme is set to be given the green light next week.

Plans by the Stirling-winning practice for a 12,000 sq m student accommodation development at Hertford College have been recommended for approval by Oxford council’s planning officer. A decision will be made by councillors at a planning committee meeting next Tuesday.

The scheme will occupy the rear gardens of a block of mostly residential properties bounded by Banbury Road, North Parade Avenue, Winchester Road and Bevington road, providing six new graduate accommodation buildings and converting existing villas at 43-45 Banbury Road into student rooms.

The Victorian Society has objected to the plans on the grounds that they would damage the North Oxford Conservation area, which is characterised by 19th century villas with large gardens.

The planning officer’s report admitted that some harm would be caused to the historic neighbourhood but concluded that this would be outweighed by the benefits of the scheme.

The project team includes structural and civil engineer Smith & Wallwork, MEP engineer Max Fordham, cost consultant Gleeds, heritage consultant Donald Insall Associates, planning consultant Carter Jonas, project manager CPC Project Services and fire engineer Bureau Veritas.