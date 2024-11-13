Offsite specialist Reds10 has brought in two new directors to oversee the contractor’s work in the defence, education, health and justice sectors.

David Newey, who will be based in London, will be in charge of its projects in the South of England while James Bateman will oversee the firm’s projects in the Midlands and North of England. He will be based at the firm’s office in East Yorkshire where its manufacturing facilities are located.

Newey was most recently regional development director at housing developer Lifestory while Bateman was head of construction at housing association A2 Dominion.

In its last set of results, Reds10 saw revenue jump more than two-thirds to over £140m as the firm improved pre-tax profit by a third.

Turnover was up 70% to £142.5m in the year to March with pre-tax profit up 37% to £7m – giving the firm a pre-tax margin of just under 5%.

The firm said it has targeted the education, defence and justice sectors which has seen its order book rise to £300m.