Firm to provide exteriors to 36-storey City tower being built by Multiplex

Permasteelisa has landed the contract to engineer and install the facade on Eric Parry’s £400m 50 Fenchurch Street tower in the City of London.

The cladding firm’s UK arm will work with its global Gartner brand on the 36-storey job for Axa IM Alts, which will be built by Multiplex.

Gartner is the successor to a German facades firm which was acquired by Permasteelisa in 2001 with the brand’s previous London projects including Brookfield Properties’ nearby One Leadenhall, a 35-storey office tower designed by Make Architects.

On 50 Fenchurch Street, the firm will install a closed cavity facade on the building’s main tower, which will include integrated blinds to maximise daylight while reducing solar gain.

On the scheme’s lower floors, which includes a new hall for the Clothworkers’ Company, the firm will provide a double-height curtain walling stick system, terracotta-clad columns and hand-set stone.

The finished tower will contain more than 62,000 sq m of office space and more than 40 planted balconies, a rooftop terrace and a garden on the 10th floor designed by architect DSDHA.

At ground level, 1,500 sq m of public space will be provided along with access to two medieval buildings, All Hallows Staining church tower and Lambe’s Chapel Crypt.

Multiplex has been working on the scheme for at least a year, since its appointment on a PCSA by Axa last June.

A £30m piling and excavations works deal is due to be completed soon by Keltbray with Multiplex starting main construction works this summer with work completing in 2028.

The project team also includes development manager Yard Nine, project manager Third London Wall, QS Core Five and M&E consultant Arup. Workman is carrying out development monitoring at the site.