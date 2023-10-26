Practice has overhauled South London ward at one of the busiest emergency departments in the UK

Pick Everard has unveiled pictures of its completed refurbishment of a major trauma ward at a hospital in South London.

St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in Tooting has one of the busiest emergency departments in the country, and the scheme was carried out within a live hospital site.

The ward, which was isolated and shut down during the works, has been overhauled with improved operational and sanitary facilities, upgrades to bed head services and a skylight.

The previous layout has been altered to reduce overcrowding and bring the ward into line with current regulations.

Following the refurbishment, it has 18 beds in four bays, four single ensuite rooms, two assisted showers, a new treatment room, utility rooms, a staff room and a kitchen space.

A new plant unit has also been installed on the ward’s roof next to an existing helipad, requiring extensive consultations to minimise risks during construction.

Pick Everard director John Clarke said “While the ward itself was isolated and completely shut down during the works, this project took place within a live hospital site requiring a high level of competence and care.

“I believe much of the success can be put down to the collaborative approach between our in-house departments, which provided an effective, coordinated solution for the client.

“We were able to realise their design aspirations within the practical constraints of an existing building, project budget and demanding programme.”

The project was procured through the a £1.6bn NHS Shared Business Services Framework which Pick Everard was re-appointed to in August.

The practice completed full RIBA Stage 1-6 delivery covering architecture, structural engineering, design management, health and safety services and clerk of works.