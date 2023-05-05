Henning Larsen and Feilden & Mawson have submitted plans for a major life sciences building in Cambridge.

The pair lodged an application with Cambridge council last month to replace the Vitrum building in St John’s Innovation Park with a 21,000 sq m new build for life sciences real estate developer Breakthrough Properties.

If approved, the five-storey building would join other recently consented schemes at the 21-acre park including Sheppard Robson’s 85,000 sq ft research and development Dirac Building.

The new Vitrum Building would be located in the north east corner of the park and will include a pedestrian footbridge crossing the adjacent A14 road. It would contain flexible laboratory and office space.

The project team includes structural, civil and facade engineer Thornton Tomasetti, building services engineer Buro Happold, landscape architect Townshend Landscape Architects and project manager Third London Wall.

St John’s Innovation Park was founded in the 1980s on land owned by St John’s College since 1534. It is one of the oldest innovation parks and business incubators in Europe.

Around 60 bioscience, tech, finance firms operate at the park, including Samsung, PwC, Raspberry Pi, Biocrucible and Mathys & Squire.