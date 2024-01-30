Rider Levett Bucknall has brought in a senior figure from Arup to become a partner at its London project management team.

Rob Leslie-Carter spent more than 30 years at Arup most recently as its global programme and project management skills leader and its London programme and project management team leader.

Among the schemes he worked on were the Laban dance school in South-east London, designed by Herzog & de Meuron and which won the 2003 Stirling Prize, and the Water Cube building that was built to host the aquatics events for the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

RLB has been beefing up its PM business recently, having brought in Gordon Cook from Aecom as project management lead for its Thames Valley region last autumn.