Scheme in Enfield will eventually see new homes and commercial space built

Taylor Woodrow has been formally awarded a £120m strategic infrastructure contract for Meridian Water, a regeneration project led by Enfield Council.

The contract covers a range of works including the naturalisation of Pymmes Brook, two new parks, bridges, footpaths, road and cycle links to be delivered over the next few years.

Vinci-owned TayWood signed a PCSA three years ago with the deal paving the way for new homes, commercial and leisure facilities at one of the capital’s largest regeneration projects.

The council received £195m from the government to construct new infrastructure at Meridian Water.