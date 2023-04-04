Fifty per cent of the homes by Bollo Lane will be affordable

Transport for London has chosen Barratt London as its joint partner to redevelop its Bollo Lane site in Acton to deliver up to 900 homes.

Fifty per cent of the homes will be affordable and will be developed in three phases. The homes will consist of 195 build-to-rent homes in the first phase, with 450 homes in the second and around 250 in the third.

Transport for London’s wholly owned commercial property company, TTL Properties (TTLP), appointed the developer after a competitive dialogue procurement process.

TTLP will take a 49% share of the development with Barratt London the majority stakeholder, taking 51%. The TfL property company has also appointed the developer as a partner for a range of other potential sites in west London, subject to contract completion.

Tom Copley, London’s deputy mayor for housing, said: “This new development in Acton will provide affordable housing for hundreds of families and is a great example of how TfL land can be used to deliver much needed homes for Londoners.”

Jonathan Cornelius, head of property development at TfL, added: “We are excited to have appointed Barratt London as our partner to deliver our scheme by Bollo Lane in Acton, with the potential to bring forward other sites in west London in the future.

“This partnership will also help generate vital additional revenue, which will be reinvested into the transport network and help fund a safe, green and reliable public transport network.”

Bidders to be the Bollo Lane joint partner were assessed on both their technical capability and the commercial performance of their tender.

TfL gained planning permission for 900 homes on the site in Action from Ealing Council in January 2021.

The development will also create public space, green and play areas, and create new footpaths and pavements.

Other sites the partnership could work on include land north of Acton, which would deliver 800 homes, as well as a new facility for the London Transport Museum. It could also have the oportunity to create thousands of new homes on TfL sites across west London.

Barratt is the UK’s largest housebuilder by turnover, according to Housing Today’s list of housebuilders last year.