Appointment comes as consultant expands operations in capital following acquisition by French engineering giant

Scottish consultant Thomas & Adamson has appointed a partner at RLB as its new head of cost management in London.

Gemma Prior will focus on expanding T&A’s presence in the capital’s construction and property market with an emphasis on residential build-to-rent and office conversion.

Prior has more than two decades of experience in the industry, holding previous senior positions at Currie & Brown and Aecom before spending the past five years at RLB.

T&A was bought by French engineering giant Egis in May last year and is looking to expand its operations in London. Prior has already been handed a number of key projects including a high-end residential development, a laboratory scheme and a facade remediation scheme for a UK-wide house builder.

The firm’s director and head of cost management John McGuire said Prior’s appointment underscores a “commitment to strengthening our capabilities in the capital”.

“Gemma’s energy and expertise in cost management will help us to capitalise on emerging opportunities across key sectors,” he said.

Prior added: “Joining Thomas & Adamson at this pivotal time is a fantastic opportunity. The firm’s integration with Egis has created a strong platform for growth, and I’m excited to be part of the next chapter.”

Other recent appointments at T&A, which has a team of around 100 working across the UK, include Stephen Hart as head of the London office’s newly set up building surveying team and Gary Wait as London project management lead.