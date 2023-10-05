Tide has completed what is understood to be the largest volumetric modular tower in Europe.

The modular developer has finished work on its College Road scheme near East Croydon train station in south London.

The scheme comprises a 50-storey build-to-rent development with 817 one-bed and studio apartments and a 35-storey building providing 120 affordable homes.

At 150m, the scheme is higher than Tide’s 135m high Ten Degrees BTR scheme built in 2018, also in Croydon.

Tide and its volumetric manufacturer sister company Vision currently have more than 3,500 homes under construction and have delivered 10,000 student beds. Tide’s total homes delivered in the wider Croydon borough now stands at nearly 1,500.

Tide said the use of Vision’s offsite technology enabled three-quarters of the development’s floor plate to be installed in 32% of the allotted time.

HTA Design was architect for the scheme.