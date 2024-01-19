Top 50 housebuilder Hopkins Homes saw income and profit hit in the wake of the spiralling interest rate hikes following the mini-Budget of former prime minister Liz Truss in September 2022.

The Suffolk-based private housebuilder, which was set up in 1993, said revenue in the nine months to March 2023 was £144m, down by an adjusted 9% on the £245m earned in the 14 months to 30 June 2022.

Meanwhile, profit was down to £15.9m, a pro-rata decrease of 40% on the £41m in the year prior.

The figures cover nine months to reflect a change in its accounting period to align with its parent company.

“During the period, sales demand was impacted by increasing interest rates and economic instability that arose following the mini-Budget announcement,” the firm’s annual report said.

The company achieved 506 legal completions, comprising 355 open market properties and 151 affordable housing units, marking a shift towards the latter.

Private equity firm Terra Firma snapped up Hopkins Homes for an undisclosed sum at beginning of 2022. The same firm bought Kier’s housing arm for £110m the year before.