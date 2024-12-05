Mount Anvil looks to develop buildings of up to 26 storeys

London housebuilder Mount Anvil is planning to almost double the size of an estate regeneration scheme in Camden being designed by Pollard Thomas Edwards, which has replaced lead architect Karakusevic Carson.

New plans currently being developed for the Bacton Low Rise site could boost an existing consent for 247 homes to 460 homes and more than triple the maximum height of the scheme’s buildings.

A fresh application expected to be submitted in the first half of next year will propose a pair of linked towers up to 26 storeys in height and four further buildings between six and 12 storeys. The existing 2016 consent had proposed buildings with a maximum height of eight storeys.

The new plans would constitute the second phase of the estate regeneration, which was originally approved in 2013 under plans designed for Camden council by Karakusevic Carson.

The first phase, consisting of 67 homes including 46 for social rent, was completed in 2017 and the rest of the site has been vacant and hoarded since 2019, when the demolition of the last former estate building was completed.

Mount Anvil, which was picked as development partner on the project by Camden earlier this year, has now appointed Pollard Thomas Edwards to redraw the second phase of the scheme in what the developer says is a bid to maximise the potential of the site and help Camden council reach its housing targets.

The project team also includes planning consultant Quod, transport consultant Stantec, heritage consultant Montagu Evans and wind consultant RWDI.

Mount Anvil, Karakusevic Carson and Pollard Thomas Edwards have been contacted for comment.