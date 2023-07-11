Builders merchant Travis Perkins has poached Crest Nicholson group finance director Duncan Cooper, leaving the listed housebuilder without its long-time finance boss from the start of next year.

Crest Nicholson said Cooper will continue as group FD at Crest until January 2024 to ensure a smooth year-end audit and oversee the transition to his replacement.

The firm said Cooper had been “instrumental” in the firm’s transformation since joining in 2019 and that it was commencing a process to appoint his successor.

At the same time, Travis Perkins announced its chief financial officer Alan Williams will be retiring and stepping down from the board in 2024 after seven years in the role, with Cooper appointed to succeed him “following a thorough and considered process”.

Crest chief executive Peter Truscott said: “Duncan has played a critical role in the development and transformation of the business and leaves the group with our thanks and best wishes”.

Nick Roberts, CEO of Travis Perkins, said he was “thrilled” at Cooper’s appointment. “He brings an ambitious drive with a strong track record of performance focus and rich cross-sector experience having held senior leadership roles at Crest Nicholson and Sainsbury’s. I’m looking forward to him joining the board and the leadership team.”

Duncan Cooper said: “I’m excited to be joining Travis Perkins plc in 2024, a market-leading business with an exciting and ambitious strategy to be the leading partner to the construction industry. ”