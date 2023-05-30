Planning consultant Turley has named its senior director for the North as its new chief executive. Stephen Bell will replace Dave Trimingham, who is taking on a new role as executive chair.

Bell joined Turley in 2013 as a director before progressing to the role of senior director and head of planning for the North, and has been a member of Turley’s leadership team since 2018.

Projects he has led across northern regions include the 1,000-home Hulton Park in Bolton and the Protos energy-from-waste plant and campus in Ellesmere Port. He continues to advise on housing, commercial and energy infrastructure schemes.

Commenting on the appointment, Trimingham said: “We are committed to providing opportunities for our next generation leaders and welcoming Stephen to the post of chief executive is the next step.

“I look forward to working alongside him and sharing my experience to support our strategic direction and trajectory.”

Bell added the management rejig will allow a “seamless” transition for the business and its clients.

“This carefully facilitated succession and collaborative approach will ensure continuity, as responsibilities are passed on,” he said.

“It is a really exciting time for us, and I’m looking forward to working with our senior leaders and all our co-owners in further developing a business we are already very proud of”.

Prior to joining Turley Bell spent 14 years working for property consultancy GVA, where he held the role of director of planning.

Major projects Turley is currently working on as planning consultant include proposals for a new BBC office in Birmingham and a 24-storey student accomodation tower in Elephant & Castle.