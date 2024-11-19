More than 1,000 units already built at site on outskirts of city

Cambridge University is looking at building 6,000 homes on the outskirts of the city – double the 3,000 it had originally planned.

In 2013, the university received planning permission to build up to 3,000 homes in Eddington, with half designated as keyworker homes for university staff and the remainder sold on the open market.

Around 1,100 of the 1,800 homes planned as part of the first phase of the development have now been built along with a primary school.

At the council’s joint development control committee meeting last week, Matt Johnson, head of development at the university, said it was nearing the 10-year expiry date for the original consent of the reserved matters planning application.

As a result, the university must renew its previous planning consent and submit a new application.

Architect Hawkins Brown has drawn up an updated masterplan for “additional density on the site” with the university saying it has capacity for more homes during the first phase of construction.

Johnson also said that the university wants to “make best use of land that is being released from the green belt”.

Asked why the university was considering doubling its development target for the site, Johnson said it was driven by the city’s housing shortage and increased demand from staff for key worker housing.

Developers Hill Group, Durkan and Latimer have all built homes as part of the first phase of the development.