Vistry partnerships business Countryside has been chosen to build more than 700 homes at a former police training centre in north London.

The firm will build out the last two sites on what was the Hendon Metropolitan Police training centre and driving school at Colindale in the borough of Barnet.

In all, 739 new homes will be built across five new buildings with 60% of the scheme being classed as affordable housing. Architect on the scheme is Patel Taylor.

Vistry was chosen for the job by the Greater London Authority and the Mayor’s Office of Police and Crime.

Work is expected to start in summer 2025 and is scheduled for completion in 2030.