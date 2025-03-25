Plans for 1,000 homes on a site surrounding a former civic centre in north London have been submitted by a joint venture between Harrow council and Wates Residential.

A hybrid application for the Poets’ Corner scheme was lodged with the London Borough of Harrow earlier this month with a detailed component containing more than 500 homes.

A further 500 homes would be built in a second phase under the reserved matters part of the application, with the scheme totalling 1,064 homes and 1,000 sq m of commercial space.

Sheppard Robson is lead architect on the scheme, with the project team also including landscape architect BDP, planning consultant Stantec, environmental consultant CBRE, building services consultant WSP and Wates Residential on costs.

Building heights would range between three and 15 storeys with homes consisting of a mix of tenures from council-owned townhouses to build-to-rent apartments. The scheme will include 100 affordable homes.

All buildings on the site, including Harrow Civic Centre, a brutalist 1970s building which served as Harrow council’s headquarters until 2023, will be demolished to make way for the development.

The plans replace an earlier application for a taller scheme rising to a maximum of 17 storeys and including a primary school which was rejected by Harrow council in 2022.

Wates said the new proposals had increased the amount of open space for residents and reduced the height of the tallest building by two storeys while removing the school, which was no longer required.