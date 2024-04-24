Six social landlords currently signed up to service which is additional to Wates core planned and responsive maintenance offer

Wates has launched a new service to tackle disrepair, damp and mould in the social housing sectors.

The firm, which currently manages repairs and maintenance for more than 500,000 homes on behalf of 65 social landlords, has secured six customers for its Healthy Homes service.

This will attempt to reduce the number of cases of disrepair and damp and mould nationwide. It consists of two workstreams, one on damp and mould and one on disrepair.

David Morgan, executive managing director of Wates Property Services, said: “Issues of disrepair, and damp and mould are a growing challenge for social landlords. The aim of our Healthy Homes service is to work with customers to address these challenges alongside our complementary services.”

Damp and mould is estimated by the Regulator of Social Housing to affect 160,000 social housing properties in England.