Greenwich scheme is largest to date under government funding method

Wates has landed a £21m contract to retrofit hundreds of homes in the south London borough of Greenwich.

The local authority is funding the work through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund and is the largest Wates has won under the government initiative.

The work will see 665 homes upgraded to an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C. This is in line with the government’s target for all social housing to achieve EPC C by 2030.

Wates will fit new wall insulation, loft insulation and windows.

Work is due to finish next March.