Latest official figures show 0.3% output fall over last three months as sector continues to stagnate

Heavy rainfall and strong winds in October led to a 1.7% fall in new construction work, according to the latest official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said it had received a high number of comments from construction firms blaming storms in the month for delaying planned work.

The fall has contributed to 0.3% decrease in construction output in the three months to October.

This has come solely from flagging new work, which dropped by 2% in the period, while repair and maintenance increased by 2.2%.

Total construction output dropped by 0.5% in October to a monthly value of £15,485m, following a 0.4% increase in September.

Three out of nine sectors saw output sag, with the worst hit being private new housing, with a 5.2% drop, and new commercial work, which fell by 1.2%.

The data comes alongside a broader update from the ONS showing the UK economy shrank by 0.3% in October, more than the expected 0.1% contraction.

The month’s poor weather also hit other sectors, with both retail and tourism affected by Storm Babet, while the services and manufacturing sectors saw output fall.