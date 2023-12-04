Former Stantec boss Paul Reilly to take up role next month

Consultant WSP has appointed a new deputy chief executive officer for the UK.

Paul Reilly will take up his new role next month, reporting to Mark Naysmith, regional CEO for the UK, Nordics & EMEA.

Reilly joined WSP as managing director for planning and advisory in 2022, becoming executive managing director earlier this year.

He has 36 years of experience in the industry, having spent almost 14 years as managing director of Peter Brett Associates and a further two years there after the firm was acquired by Stantec.

Reilly was also chair of the Association of Consultancy and Engineering in 2020.

>>See also: Building Safety Regulator appoints interim as permanent head

“Paul’s experience of leading high performing teams throughout his career has been a huge benefit to WSP since he joined,” Naysmith said in a statement.

“I’m confident his leadership will continue to be a valuable asset towards achieving our goals and I look forward to working closely with him to achieve our ambitions.”