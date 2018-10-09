Nigel Ostime
Nigel Ostime is Projects Delivery Director at Hawkins\Brown
Shining a light on quality: RIBA, RICS and CIOB launch Quality Tracker tool
Formulated by a cross-disciplinary working group and feeding off pan-industry consultation responses earlier this year, the Quality Tracker addresses many long-acknowledged problems in the construction industry, writes Nigel Ostime
A tsunami of change
How will the industry find its way through the imminent challenges of disruptive technology?
The Farmer Review overlooks architects' role
Reforming construction is a must, and designers have a vital part to play in improving the delivery of building projects