Paul Connolly
Paul Connolly is Managing Director – UK cost management at Turner & Townsend
- Comment
Clients and investors must demand and reward better construction
We need more open, collaborative conversations around fostering investment in innovation and higher productivity in how we build
- Comment
Squeezed margins are stunting innovation
Construction is one of the largest contributors to the economy, but productivity has barely grown in recent years
- Comment
Faltering confidence and slender margins make for an uneasy start to 2018
The plight of Carillion, which has gone bust, highlights the need for our sector to de-risk projects and programmes and create resilient supply chains