Paul Stepan

Paul Stepan is head of policy, strategy and compliance with Verco, an energy and carbon consultancy. Paul leads projects with FTSE 250 companies and major public sector clients, advising them on carbon policy and strategy. He works with governments on policy design, implementation and evaluation, as well as driving the company’s work on UK and international policy advisory services and corporate risk management. Recent commissions include managing the development of two standards; the Landlord Energy Rating for the Better Buildings Partnership and the Low Carbon Workplace Standard for the Carbon Trust. In addition, Paul was the overall project manager for the ‘Building Energy Efficiency Survey’ for the Department of Energy and Climate Change. Paul was recently shortlisted for the Green Business Leaders award ‘Young Sustainability Executive of the Year 2013’.