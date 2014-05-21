Peter Barker

Peter Barker is managing director of BIM Academy, which was founded by Northumbria University and Ryder Architecture in 2010 as a centre of excellence to support industry through consultancy, education and research and development. Among its achievements, it has given graduates a head start in developing their skills before moving to sought-after jobs in industry, including FIFA World Cup 2022, Laing O’Rourke, RTKL and Turner and Townsend. BIM Academy has also built a reputation for authoritative and impartial advice on BIM strategy and implementation for clients such as Quintain, NBS, WRAP and Newcastle and Cambridge Universities, as well as clients in Hong Kong and the Middle East. Peter was the architectural director at Ryder Architecture responsible for the early research and development of BIM within the practice from 2003. He has over 25 years’ practical experience in the design and delivery of projects in a number of sectors including education, healthcare, leisure and process engineering.